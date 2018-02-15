Driver Speeds Off After SUV Slams Into Tulsa Apartment Building

Police look for an SUV driver who crashed into a Tulsa apartment building early Thursday, then drove off in the damaged vehicle.

The crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. at a complex in the 6000 block of South Newport.

No word from police if anyone was inside the apartment when the white Chevy Tahoe hit the corner apartment.

Firefighters had to construct a temporary support beam to keep a second floor balcony which overlooked the damaged apartment from falling down.