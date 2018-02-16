Check Presented To Quinton Gas Drilling Rig Victim Families

The families of the five men killed in the Quinton gas drilling rig explosion back in January will receive quite a gift.

On Thursday, it was announced, $60,000 had been raised through the worldwide sale of T-shirts honoring the men.

In Focus Promotions created the special shirts.

1/24/2018 Related Story: Quinton Rig Explosion: Shirts Being Sold To Help Victims' Families

Another $60,000 was raised through other fundraisers and private donations, totaling $120,000 to be divided among the victim's five families.