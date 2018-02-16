North Winds, Colder Temps Return To Green Country

After yesterday’s record to near record highs across Oklahoma, we’re back to big coat weather today as strong north winds will bring colder weather across the region through Saturday morning. A few showers may linger through pre-dawn across part of eastern Oklahoma but will quickly end. The rain has been sparse and mostly confined to locations east and northeast of the metro. We’ve had a few sprinkles occasionally near the metro this morning but have basically missed out on the rain as of this posting. There’s still a very small window for a few showers near us this morning but its quickly closing. The post frontal winds have been gusting to near 30 mph overnight and gusty winds will remain for the next few hours into midday. The fire spread rate will be increasing today.

WARN Interactive Radar

Highs this afternoon have been adjusted slightly upward compared to yesterday’s data and will rebound into the mid to upper 40s along with partly cloudy conditions. Another chance for more rain will arrive overnight into pre-dawn Saturday, yet southern Oklahoma will have the better chance. We’ll keep the metro mentions near 40 to 50-percent with a likelihood for locations along both sides of the I-40 corridor. Temps Saturday morning will start in the mid-30s.

Weather Alerts

After midday Saturday, the wave will exit the area to the east with decreasing clouds and highs in the mid-50s.

Sunday into Monday represents yet another active period with the chance for stronger thunderstorms as rich low-level moisture from the Gulf is expected to surge into the state beginning late Sunday night through Monday. A surface area of low pressure is likely to develop to our northwest and will move across the state late Monday night into Tuesday. This is when a few strong to severe storms may be possible before colder weather spills across the area sometime Tuesday morning through midday. The colder weather will stick around for a few days next week. The EURO is slower with this solution and would consequently spread thunderstorm chances into Wednesday morning. At this point, we’re leaning toward a more progressive system and will give the nod to the American model.

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.