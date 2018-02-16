Suspected Broken Arrow Gang Member Accused Of Road Rage Shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Suspected Broken Arrow Gang Member Accused Of Road Rage Shooting

Posted: Updated:
Ronny Alvarez mug shot from the Tulsa Jail. Ronny Alvarez mug shot from the Tulsa Jail.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Broken Arrow man is in jail after police say he opened fire on a car that had a man, his wife and baby inside. The suspected road rage incident took place late Thursday night, February 15 in east Tulsa.

Ronny Alvarez, 20, was booked on three counts of shooting with intent to kill and a felony gang-related offense. Police say he's a "certified Jarito gang member in Tulsa."

An arrest report states Alvarez was a passenger in a truck that cut in front of another vehicle around 1 a.m. The two vehicles passed each other a couple of times, and Alvarez held up a black semi-automatic pistol, according to police. The other driver, who had his infant son in the vehicle, told police he then tried to get away from the truck but clipped the side of it as he did so. 

That's when they heard three gunshots and something hit their car, the arresting officer said.

Police say the victim's vehicle had a bullet hole in the hood hear the front window and a brass jacket from a bullet inside the engine compartment.

The victim's wife had written down the truck's license plate, and Wagoner County Sheriff's Office located the vehicle in the 9300 block of Haskell Drive in Broken Arrow. Alvarez was standing near the truck, records show.

Police took him into custody and learned he had three city warrants and a county warrant. Alvarez is being held on a $202,100 bond.

