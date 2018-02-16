Feed Truck Theft Suspects Arrested In Bristow

Image of the truck in its hiding place, provided by law enforcment.

A multi-agency effort led to the arrest of a man and woman who law enforcement say had been on the run for more than a week.

Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Chief Agent Jerry Flowers said he got a call last week that a cattle rancher’s feed truck had been stolen while the rancher was having breakfast at roadside cafe near Lane in Atoka County.

Flowers said Agents identified the suspect as Freddy Gaskey from Rattan, Oklahoma.

He said Pawnee County Deputies got into a pursuit with the stolen truck Monday night, but lost the truck near Jennings.

Flowers said Gaskey was on the run with his girlfriend, Renee Andrews. He said both were wanted on felony warrants out of Payne, Pawnee and Osage Counties from charges ranging from burglary to escaping custody.

On Thursday, Flowers said he, five agents and Pawnee County deputies tracked down the stolen feed truck hidden near an abandoned home near Terlton.

Flowers said the suspects had been staying in the home. Agents got a search warrant and said they found a gun inside the mobile home. Next, Flowers said agents used technology to track the suspects electronically to Bristow, where they could see they were in an apartment complex.

Flowers said agents teamed up with Creek County Deputies and found Gaskey and Andrews hiding in an air conditioning return vent in an apartment hallway at 11:30 Thursday night.

Flowers said an agent had gotten tips that Gaskey, a convicted felon, would do anything to keep from going back to prison.

“We knew this guy was a desperate outlaw,” Flowers said.

Flowers said the suspects were armed with a 9 mm handgun and threatened to shoot the agents and deputies if they entered the apartment.

He said deputies used pepper spray to force the suspects to come out.

“Special agents and deputies did an incredible job last night and only because of their training, were able to avoid a deadly confrontation,” Flowers said.

Gaskey and Andrews were booked into the Creek County Jail.

Flowers said they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the apartment.

Both suspects are facing a number of felony charges.