Deputies Fire Shots In Standoff Near Catoosa

A standoff is underway right now in Wagoner County.

Both the suspect and law enforcement have fired shots during the situation.

Deputies said the man who fired the shots is still inside a trailer home.

Deputies believe the man is injured, and right now the OHP SWAT team is working to get him outside of the home.

Neighbors said that they heard several shots being fired into the air around 5 p.m. Saturday evening from a man who appeared to be drunk, and that's when they called 911.

The Wagoner County Sheriff said when deputies arrived on scene they made phone calls to the man to try and get him to peacefully come out of the home.

Instead, deputies said the man came outside and pointed a rifle at them and that's when deputies returned fire.

"We don't know if the suspect has been hit or not. Appears that we think we may have hit the suspect. He went back into the house and shut the door we have not had any contact with him at this time," said Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliot.

It is still an active situation and deputies have closed the RV Park off to traffic.

They said they are about to bring in an armored vehicle to surround the home.

We have a crew on scene gathering the latest and will bring you the most recent updates.