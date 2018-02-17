Oklahomans Care For Pets In Disaster Simulation

With severe weather season right around the corner, a group of Oklahomans gathered Saturday to prepare for the disaster.

A drill was conducted at Oklahoma State University to show how to take in large amounts of animals during emergencies.

“The American Humane came up here today to kind of teach us the layout of how things work in an emergency situation,” Saige Morton, an OSU veterinary student said.

The animal rescue course was put on by OSU, local veterinarians, the American Human Society and the Payne County Animal Response Team.

Fifty participants practiced triage on stuffed dogs.

The first responders and community members played different disaster relief roles during the timed simulation.

“Communication is a big deal. That is definitely something that the preparing and the communication that goes into everything,” Morton said.

The group set up an emergency animal hospital treating the animals, and handling dozens of pet parents panicking outside.

“In Oklahoma, we have tons of tornadoes that come through so just being there for the community so they know that their animals are going to be safe and it's one less thing that they have to worry about,” Morton said.

Veterinary technician Jill Murray lived through the real thing.

“I was one of the animal first responders who went down to Moore and helped triage animals at the home depot location,” Murray said.

Murray helped run the training event.

“I hope they take away a better understanding of the reason of why we do things, the importance of structure, and the various roles that people play,” Murray said.