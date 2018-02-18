North Tulsa Slaying Marks City's 5th Homicide Of 2018 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

North Tulsa Slaying Marks City's 5th Homicide Of 2018

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police have identified the victim of the city's 5th homicide of 2018 as 31-year-old Troy Jamel Smith.

Police gave a surveillance photo of Smith, captured just hours before his death.

Investigators spent the day in the area talking with neighbors and looking for surveillance video. 

Anything to piece together the last few hours of Smith's life.

Lannie Owens was at home watching T.V. when several members of her family heard gunshots and called 911. 

"I come out and that's when I seen the police at the street block and the tape up and I walked to the corner and I could see, it was a body in the street," said Owens.  

Police said Troy Smith had been shot to death. 

Now, investigators are trying to figure out what happened.

"Somewhere between Edenwood and Town Square, he met up with some evil and that is what we are out here trying to figure out," said Tulsa Police Sergeant Dave Walker. 

Sergeant Walker said the 31-year-old victim left Edenwood Apartments around 8:30 Saturday night, on foot.

He told his girlfriend he was going to visit his mom.

Instead, he ended up dead.

"He's going the wrong direction to visit his mother and that leads us to believe he was doing something that is going to put him in peril. What that is, we don't know," said Walker. 

Walker said Smith had a history of drug abuse but they still aren't sure if that had anything to do with his death.


"We didn't find any of that on him but to end up dead in the middle of the street, that just doesn't happen for no reason," Walker said. 

This is just one more in a string of crimes that Lannie Owens said she and many others in Tulsa have seen way too much of.

"The first thing you do ya know if you have kids is [ask] where are they at? When you know where they are you … you breathe a sigh of relief," said Owens, "they were a human being and they was somebody's child ... you just hope that this gets solved real quick."

"Something has to be done. People have to pay for these crimes," said Owens. 

Police are asking anyone with information about this murder to call CrimeStoppers.

Your tips remain anonymous. 

