Green Country Girls Get Engineering Experience

Tulsa's Discovery Lab is encouraging girls to explore engineering.

Sunday, girls from around Green Country got some hands-on practice with engineering concepts as part of "Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day."

The girls collaborated with parents on projects from building bridges to building ping pong ball launchers.

"The moms help, the girls get excited, then they go home and hopefully get more experiences exposed to problem-solving and engineering," said volunteer Barbara Wollmershauser.

All of the girls went home with a book about the different types of engineering.

The event was part of the Discovery Lab's celebration of National Engineers Week.