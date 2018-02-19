Pawnee School Students Issued Kindness Challenge

Kindness is taking over a Pawnee elementary school and it is making a difference in the community.

The idea is that small acts of kindness go a long way and it's really catching on the school.

The students were challenged perform more than 5,000 acts of kindness in 15 days, to showcase how kids can change the world.

Motivational speaker Brian Williams gave the students the challenge a few weeks ago and teachers say it has made a big difference at the school.

Pawnee Elementary Kindness Challenge

The kids have been leaving each other thoughtful notes.

They've been using the words please and thank you a lot more and just doing small things to brighten their classmates' day.

The students say one nice gesture leads to another.

"At the lunch table one day, there was a girl sitting by herself, so I went and sat by her. And it put a smile on her face. I think it might have encouraged her to go do other stuff and be kind and nice," said 4th grader Finlee Dvorak.

The students aren't just being nice at school, they've taken the kindness challenge home and in the community, leaving nice notes for family and other strangers to find.