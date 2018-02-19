Police: Driver, Passenger Run Off After Tulsa Car Crash

Police are looking for two people who ran off after crashing a car in south Tulsa early Monday.

Officers say a driver apparently lost control of a Nissan Altima just before 12:50 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Riverside Drive. The car then hit the center median and sideswiped a tree, before coming to a stop.

Right after the crash, police say a witness went up to the car to make sure the people were okay. They say that person found what appeared to be two drunk people in the Nissan, who then got out and ran away.

Police say no other vehicle was involved in the crash.