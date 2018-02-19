Kibbles ‘N Bits, Other Dog Foods Recalled Over Lethal Drug

J.M. Smucker said it is recalling some shipments of four brands of dog food, including the popular brands Kibbles 'N Bits and Gravy Train, after detecting "extremely low levels" of pentobarbital, a drug used to euthanize animals.

The recall comes as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning to pet owners about contamination in some Smucker products. The agency said pets that eat food with the drug can experience symptoms such as drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, a loss of balance and an inability to stand, while eating high levels can lead to coma and death.

"The FDA's preliminary evaluation of the testing results of Gravy Train samples indicates that the low level of pentobarbital present in the withdrawn products is unlikely to pose a health risk to pets," the agency said in a statement. However, pentobarbital should never be present in pet food and products containing any amount of pentobarbital are considered to be adulterated."

Smucker said it identified the drug as coming from a single supplier, which it didn't name, and a "single, minor ingredient" at one manufacturing plant.

The FDA said consumers with the products on their shelves should "safely dispose" of the food or contact Smucker about returning the product. Pet owners who are concerned their pets may have fallen ill should get in touch with their veterinarians, it added.

Smucker said consumers can reach the company at 1 (800)-828-9980, Monday through Friday 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST, or email with questions or to request a refund or replacement product.

Below are the recalled dog food products: