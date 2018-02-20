ORU Education Students Helping Victims Of Hurricane Harvey

Some university students in Tulsa are helping victims of Hurricane Harvey.

A group of education majors at Oral Roberts University spent Monday evening sorting hundreds of books donated by Tulsa area schools.

The group will travel to Dickinson, Texas in April to deliver the books and help paint a school damaged by the hurricane.

"For us to get to go out and help transform this school that's really hurting, it's been an amazing, amazing journey," said ORU student Makenzie Hollingsworth.

The students will leave for Texas on April 5th.