Jenks Lawmaker Outlines New Guideline For Daily Prayer

Less than a week after 17 people were fatally shot at a Florida high school, the state House has voted down a motion to take up a bill that would ban assault rifles, effectively killing the measure for this session.More >>
Authorities say they have safely located a 6-month-old Muskogee boy, reported missing on Tuesday.More >>
The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office says a missing 6-month-old boy has been safely located. An Amber Alert had just been issued for the baby, Christopher Meyer.More >>
Tulsa Police released bodycam video of the aftermath of a fatal officer-involved shooting from Christmas Day 2017.More >>
