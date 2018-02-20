OHP, Police Investigate Standoff Near Dewar

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man has barricaded himself inside a home Tuesday afternoon about three miles east of Dewar in Okmulgee County.

OHP says it's assisting Henryetta Police on the incident which has law enforcement blocking Highway 266 closed a mile in each direction.

Dewar schools confirmed to News On 6 that the school was on lockdown due to "an incident east of town," and the lockdown was a precaution on their part.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information.