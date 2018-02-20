Akdar Shrine Circus Makes Donation To Help Feed Green Country Children

The Akdar Shrine Circus will do more than just entertain children when it come to Tulsa later this week.

They're also helping to feed them.

The Shriners presented a check for $2,500 to the Food for Kids backpack program Tuesday.

According to Eileen Bradshaw from Community Food Bank, "that's 1,000 children who will not go hungry over a weekend because of this donation from the Shriners."

The circus runs February 22-25 at the Fairgrounds Pavilion.

And Thursday is Channel 6 night - with tickets priced at just $6 and the show starting at 6:00 p.m.