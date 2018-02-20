TFD Assistant Chief Receives National Award

A Tulsa hero is being recognized for his support of our men and women in uniform.

Tuesday, the U.S. Air Force Guard and Reserve honored Tulsa Fire Department Assistant Chief Mike Bailey.

The award is for Chief Bailey's support of reserve members who are scheduled for drills or called up for active duty.

Bailey says "it's a priority to take care of the military folks because we know that they're taking care of us."

Only a few of these awards are given each year nationally by the Armed Forces.