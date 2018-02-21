Armed Man Robs Tulsa Convenience Store

Police are looking for a man armed with a handgun who robbed a Tulsa convenience store Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the Corner Check Out in the 1200 block of North Osage Drive just before 9:30 p.m.

Police say the man wearing a bandana entered the business and demanded money. After giving the man some cash, the store's clerk told officers, the man got into a green car which then drove away on the Tisdale Expressway.

Police say the clerk was not injured in the robbery.