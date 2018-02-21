Claremore School Bus Runs Off The Road - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Claremore School Bus Runs Off The Road

Posted: Updated:
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Officials say no one was hurt when a Claremore Public School bus went off a Rogers County highway Wednesday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the single-vehicle accident happened between 510 and 520 Roads just north of the community of Tiawah on Highway 88.

Claremore Public Schools told News On 6 the driver was trying to turn around when a back wheel became stuck in the ditch. Students were transferred to another bus and went onto school.

The accident blocked one lane of the highway for a short time.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.