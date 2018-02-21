Claremore School Bus Runs Off The Road

Officials say no one was hurt when a Claremore Public School bus went off a Rogers County highway Wednesday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the single-vehicle accident happened between 510 and 520 Roads just north of the community of Tiawah on Highway 88.

Claremore Public Schools told News On 6 the driver was trying to turn around when a back wheel became stuck in the ditch. Students were transferred to another bus and went onto school.

The accident blocked one lane of the highway for a short time.