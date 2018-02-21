Oklahoma Blood Institute: Bad Weather Impacts Blood Supply - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Oklahoma Blood Institute: Bad Weather Impacts Blood Supply

Posted: Updated:
Image of the three shirts donors get to pick from when they give blood. Image of the three shirts donors get to pick from when they give blood.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Blood Institute says bad weather is affecting the blood supply.

The institute says many blood drives have been canceled due to the weather and it needs 1,200 donors a day to meet the needs of hospital patients.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute is urging all healthy adults who can travel safely to give blood. 

Many mobile blood drives have already been canceled due to winter weather. All of Oklahoma Blood Institute’s donor centers are scheduled to be open during regular hours, and most mobile drives will be up and running, the institute says.

Oklahoma Blood Institute blood donors will be able to pick one of three special t-shirts. It usually takes about an hour to donate and one donation saves up to three lives, it says.

Find a donor center or mobile drive in your area by logging on to obi.org. You can also make an appointment by calling 1-877-340-8777.   

Oklahoma Blood Institute says it provides every drop of blood needed for patients in 165 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.