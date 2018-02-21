Stuck Semi Causes Hours-Long Backup On Highway 412

Traffic has been at a standstill for nearly three hours in the westbound lanes of Highway 412 near the Keystone Dam exit.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the backup happened after a semi-truck couldn’t make it up a hill in the area due to ice on the road.

There is also construction in the area.

ODOT said the semi got stuck on the hill and is blocking traffic.

It said because of the traffic issues, Tulsa crews were not able to get to the site to help.

Crews from Pawnee had to come in to help clear the scene.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.