Bristow Man Killed In Icy Creek County Highway Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Bristow man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a Creek County crash east of Bristow.

He is identified as 71-year-old Richard Fixico. Troopers say he was passenger in a 2009 Chevy Silverado which was headed west on Highway 16.

2/20/2018 Related Story: One Killed In Crash Near Bristow

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. east of Bristow.

The driver of the pickup, a 16-year-old teen was taken to a Bristow hospital, where she was treated and released.

The OHP report states the teen's truck went left of center, hitting a 2013 Chevy Silverado, which was pulling a 18-foot long horse trailer. Its driver, 74-year-old Charles Stark refused medical treatment after the crash. A passenger, 43-year-old Clarence Wesley of Bristow was not injured.

Troopers said after hitting Stark's pickup, the teen's Chevy continued further west, striking a 1999 Ford F350 pickup driven by 68-year-old Ronald Rawlings of Slick. The OHP says he also refused medical treatment.

The OHP report says the cause of the crash remains under investigation, but the highway was icy at the time of the crash.