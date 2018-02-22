Bristow Man Killed In Icy Creek County Highway Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Bristow Man Killed In Icy Creek County Highway Crash

Posted: Updated:
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Bristow man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a Creek County crash east of Bristow.

He is identified as 71-year-old Richard Fixico.  Troopers say he was passenger in a 2009 Chevy Silverado which was headed west on Highway 16.

2/20/2018 Related Story: One Killed In Crash Near Bristow

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. east of Bristow.

The driver of the pickup, a 16-year-old teen was taken to a Bristow hospital, where she was treated and released.

The OHP report states the teen's truck went left of center, hitting a 2013 Chevy Silverado, which was pulling a 18-foot long horse trailer.  Its driver, 74-year-old Charles Stark refused medical treatment after the crash.  A passenger, 43-year-old Clarence Wesley of Bristow was not injured.

Troopers said after hitting Stark's pickup, the teen's Chevy continued further west, striking a 1999 Ford F350 pickup driven by 68-year-old Ronald Rawlings of Slick.  The OHP says he also refused medical treatment.

The OHP report says the cause of the crash remains under investigation, but the highway was icy at the time of the crash.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.