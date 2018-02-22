Teen Arrested For Threat That Locked Down Two Tulsa Schools - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Teen Arrested For Threat That Locked Down Two Tulsa Schools

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Webster High School and rogers High School were placed on lockdown Thursday while police investigated a threat. The lockdown was lifted a short time later.

The threat was made via Snapchat and was immediately brought to the attention of school administrators, Tulsa Police said.

When the threat was reported, TPS Police Chief Mathias Wicks was visiting with a local FBI agent in his office.

TPD was called and the person behind the post, a 14-year-old student from Webster, was located and arrested.

Police said the teenager is cooperating with the investigation. They said he is being held with threatening a violent act.

During the lockdown, the school sent a note to parents that said: "Our lockdown has been lifted. School will resume as normal and all students and staff are safe. Thank you for your patience."

The district released a statement on the lockdowns saying:

"Webster and Rogers high schools were both put on lockdown for less than an hour this morning in response to an alleged threat made on social media. We commend the students who saw the social media post and reported it to their school leaders. Thanks to their diligence and swift action, our Campus Police team and the Tulsa Police Department were able to respond immediately. The Tulsa Public Department is taking the lead on the investigation. The Tulsa Public Schools Campus Police team stands ready to provide any support needed."

Will Rogers College Junior High was also placed on lockdown.

The school notified parents of the threat in a note: "Parents: We are on a lockdown. All students are secured with teachers and staff. No one is entering or exiting buildings. Students will not be checked out until lockdown has been lifted. We will announce when it has been lifted. We have been asked by the Tulsa Police Department to lockdown the school because of an outside threat received from another high school. All outside doors have been locked and we will shelter in place. ALL Students and Faculty are safe and accounted for."

TPS police investigated the threat and said lockdowns are more common than people might think. The chief said it shouldn't be misunderstood as something bad has happened; simply a precautionary response to a long list of issues - some internal, some external that have nothing to do with school.

