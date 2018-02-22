Music Request Leads To Tulsa Bar Fight, Police Say

Two people were sent to the hospital after a fight erupted in a Tulsa bar.

Police responded to the Colony Bar around 12:45 a.m. Thursday after reports of a large fight.

Reports say three men got upset with a band for not playing a requested song.

Witnesses told police the men became irate and started fighting with others inside the bar.

Several people were injured and two were taken to the hospital. However, no injuries were life-threatening.

Police are still searching for the suspects, who they say took off in a silver SUV.