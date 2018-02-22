Broken Arrow Holds Public Meetings For Bond Project Input

Broken Arrow residents have three opportunities to give city leaders their input on proposed projects that could be funded by an upcoming general obligation bond renewal vote.

Three public meetings are scheduled as city leaders work to finalize proposals for the bond. They are asking residents to tell them what specific projects they'd like to see given priority.

6 p.m. Thursday, February 22 at South BA Baptist Church, 7815 South Elm Place

6 p.m. Monday, February 26 at Battle Creek Golf Club, 3200 North Battle Creek Drive

6 p.m. Tuesday, February 27 at Forest Ridge Golf Club, 7501 East Kenosha Street

The city has a list of proposed projects for the GO bond funds that include improvements to streets, public safety and parks. The city website states that the bond would be renewed with no tax increase.

The vote is scheduled for August 28. That's when voters will be asked to decide whether the GO bond will be renewed.

Some of the proposed projects include construction of fire station no. 7, civil defense siren replacement, renovations to existing fire stations and the jail/training center.

Under the category of public facilities, projects include renovations to streets and the stormwater facility, phase two of the Historical Museum, an annex for the Senior Citizen Facility and software upgrades for city employees.

Other projects - in the quality of life category - include irrigation and pump house replacement for the Battle Creek Golf Course, improvements to football, soccer and softball fields, restrooms and playground equipment for city parks and the purchase of 3.5 acres located next to Arrowhead Park.

