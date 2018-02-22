Senior Center Helps Tulsa Woman Get Back On Track After Husband's Death

When someone we love dies, it’s easy to get depressed and pull away from others.

That’s exactly what happened to Billie Bayouth, but she’s now got her life back on track.

Bayouth has been going to the LIFE Senior Services Senior Center at Eastside Christian Church for three years; the first time on the orders of her doctor because she was depressed.

Rick: "That's an odd prescription isn't it?"

Bayouth: "Yeah, I mean you're depressed, go to LIFE Senior Services."

Her husband had died five years before, and, over time she had just checked out of everything mentally. Physically, she could barely get up the stairs.

But that’s not the case anymore.

Bayouth said she goes to the senior center nearly every day. There, she can exercise, dance, write, act, sew, just about anything you can think of.

"You can come here and you meet someone in the same situation, and then, next thing you know, you have all these friends," Bayouth said.

