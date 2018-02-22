Suspect Shot During Attempted Robbery, TPD Says - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Suspect Shot During Attempted Robbery, TPD Says

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police say they've caught a serial robber after a shooting at a liquor store.

Police were called to the liquor store near 12th and Memorial just before 6:30 Thursday evening for reports of a robbery and a shooting.

The robbery happened at Forest Acres Liquor store.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Right now, police are working to piece together the moments that led up to the shooting.

"Our work is really just getting started we got determine who this guy is and we've got to piece together what exactly happened tonight," said Tulsa Police Sergeant Brandon Watkins. 

Police said the owner shot a man multiple times after she said he tried to rob her business. 

Police said the would-be robber assaulted the owner. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

"She was just in a fight for her life there really just a few minutes ago. She is going to get some further treatment from another hospital," Watkins said. 

Watkins said police believe the suspect is connected to a series of robberies in the Tulsa area. 

"We were briefing on this tonight we've been running a task force we've been out every night and we had pretty well narrowed it down to our suspect. Unfortunately, we didn't get to him in time," Watkins said. 

The robber took off after the shooting but was found at a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The store owner was treated for her injuries by EMSA. 

Police have not released the name of the suspect.

