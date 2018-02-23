Silver Alert For Missing McCurtain County Woman

Authorities in McCurtain County issue a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Smithville.

The alert was issued Thursday afternoon for 81-year-old Wanda Harmon.

Sheriff Kevin Clardy says Harmon left home on February 18th to see a doctor in Talihina, but he says she never arrived.

He says Wanda Harmon, who has dementia was driving a maroon Dodge minivan with Colorado tags.

If you see Harmon or her van call local law enforcement.