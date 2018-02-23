Holland Hall Holding State's Largest Used Book Fair Saturday

For the past 58 years, Holland Hall has hosted the state's largest used book fair, and Saturday is no exception.

The event starts at 8 a.m. February 24 and runs till 5 p.m. in the primary school gym. There are thousands of books to choose from.

They are all categorized into sections to make your shopping easier.

"There's usually 200-300 people outside in line waiting for us to open up. It's like a mad rush for certain sections.. people just get really excited about it," said Nicole Massulo, Book Fair chairperson.

All of the books are in good condition and most cost just one or two dollars. The volunteers prepare for the book fair all year and will start taking donations again on Sunday to prepare for next year's fair.