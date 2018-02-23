Woman Arrested After Car Hits White House Barrier - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Woman Arrested After Car Hits White House Barrier

WASHINGTON -

A vehicle struck a security barrier near the White House Friday afternoon, causing a brief security scare. President Trump was in the White House at the time, a factor that naturally heightens such security concerns. The incident placed the White House on lockdown. 

An individual driving a passenger vehicle struck a barrier near the White House at 17th and E Street. The vehicle, however, did not breach the security barrier surrounding the White House complex, and a female driver was immediately apprehended by Secret Service officers, according to the Secret Service. 

No law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident, and no shots were fired, according to Secret Service. But the incident did disrupt traffic near 17th and E St. NW, where the incident occurred. 

The incident took place as President Trump was inside the White House, after holding a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, naturally heightening concerns.

