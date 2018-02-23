Tulsa Art Exhibit Celebrates Black History Month - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Art Exhibit Celebrates Black History Month

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce is hosting a special exhibit as part of its celebration of Black History Month.

The artists' Tulsa roots influenced much of her work.

Artist Dawn Tree has her art exhibition set up inside the Greenwood Chamber's Archive. 

“It allows me to express my emotions," Tree said. 

Tree has exhibited in Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Baltimore, but she's also a Tulsan and an OU graduate. Tulsa and its history are everywhere in her work. Take the abstract American flag.

“Then we have Oklahoma right here, this kind of represents the black people who were slain," Tree said, "creating art often allows me to learn about my own history."

She has three of her paintings on exhibit, but don't miss the graphic pieces she has created using historical photos.

One piece, about the genesis of the race riot, features images of Dick Rowland and Sarah Page.

There's also the Drexel Building, an elevator and the newspaper article that inflamed the situation.

There are half a dozen of these graphics she calls her Black Wall Street series.

The exhibit will be up for a couple of weeks, but Dawn will be at the archive on Sunday afternoon to meet folks and talk about her art.

