Berryhill Schools Lock Down After Video Threat

TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Berryhill Public Schools were on lockdown Friday after a Snapchat threat. 

No one was allowed in or out for about an hour as Tulsa County deputies investigated the threat. 

Students here were released without incident Friday afternoon.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is still trying to get their hands on a Snapchat video where apparently someone said they were going to shoot up the high school.

A student reported the social media video.

Administrators put the elementary school, middle school, and the high school on lockdown.

Information was sent out to parents through an app. 

The assistant superintendent said that they posted administrators on all sites to keep an eye out. 

I spoke with a parent who was extremely nervous after learning about the lockdown.

"I was very scared but at the same time I knew that the school does practice the lockdown drills and they know what they're doing," said Parent Stacie Holloway. 

The sheriff's office said this is still an ongoing investigation.

