Officers Rescue Man From Car In Owasso Pond

OWASSO, Oklahoma -

A man was pulled from a car after it crashed into an Owasso pond Friday night. 

Reports say he was going too fast on a curve and lost control, rolling once before landing in a pond near Green Apartments at 8300 N. 144th E. Avenue. 

Reports say that 5 officers jumped in the pond, busted out a window, and dragged the man out after witnesses told them they hadn't seen anyone come out after the crash. 

The man was taken to the hospital and was alert and talking. 

A wrecker arrived on scene to remove the car. 

