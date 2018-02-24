Elderly Woman Rescued From Burning Home

A 74-year-old woman was rescued from a house fire in Foyil Friday.

Foyil Fire Chief Randy Atchley says firefighters were called to a home filled with smoke on 380 Road near Highway 66. He says the smoke was a result of a fire in the chimney that spread into the attic.

Atchley says the woman was bedridden and could not get out on her own.

He says damage to the house was contained to the chimney, attic and living room areas, leaving the rest of the home in decent shape.