Elderly Woman Rescued From Burning Home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Elderly Woman Rescued From Burning Home

Posted: Updated:
FOYIL, Oklahoma -

A 74-year-old woman was rescued from a house fire in Foyil Friday.

Foyil Fire Chief Randy Atchley says firefighters were called to a home filled with smoke on 380 Road near Highway 66. He says the smoke was a result of a fire in the chimney that spread into the attic. 

Atchley says the woman was bedridden and could not get out on her own. 

He says damage to the house was contained to the chimney, attic and living room areas, leaving the rest of the home in decent shape.

  • NewsMore>>

  • President Donald Trump Says Arming Teachers In Schools "Up To States"

    President Donald Trump Says Arming Teachers In Schools "Up To States"

     President Donald Trump says arming teachers as a deterrent against school shootings is “Up to States.” Trump has promoted the idea of putting “gun-adept” teachers and staff in schools with concealed firearms to protect students after this month’s shooting at a Florida high school killed 17 people. But neither Trump nor the White House has said who would pay to train them. Trump has also called for giving bonuses to educators who volunteer to carry...More >>
     President Donald Trump says arming teachers as a deterrent against school shootings is “Up to States.” Trump has promoted the idea of putting “gun-adept” teachers and staff in schools with concealed firearms to protect students after this month’s shooting at a Florida high school killed 17 people. But neither Trump nor the White House has said who would pay to train them. Trump has also called for giving bonuses to educators who volunteer to carry...More >>

  • Companies That Have Cut Ties With The NRA

    Companies That Have Cut Ties With The NRA

    The National Rifle Association (NRA) is facing a corporate backlash as companies take a closer look at their investments, co-branding deals and other ties to the gun industry following the latest school massacre. 

    More >>

    The National Rifle Association (NRA) is facing a corporate backlash as companies take a closer look at their investments, co-branding deals and other ties to the gun industry following the latest school massacre. 

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.