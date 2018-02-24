Oklahoma Trauma Experts Offer Life-Saving Training

In the aftermath of the recent massacre in Florida, Oklahoma trauma experts are offering free life-saving training.

It's called "Stop the Bleed" and it's being held at OU Med.

Nurses say you never know when you might need the skill to stop a person from bleeding.

They said tourniquets can really save a life.

"You can’t be afraid. They’re going to be screaming and telling you it hurts it hurts and it does hurt but it already hurts. They are injured they have a significant injury. This is going to save their life," said Pediatric Trauma Coordinator Lindsey Henson.

Medical experts are also teaching people to identify a wound and see how deep it is.

OU Medicine said these are skills everyone can use.