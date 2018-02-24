TCC Program Offers Free Tuition, Fees - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TCC Program Offers Free Tuition, Fees

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Hundreds of students in Green Country are on the path to getting free money for college.

Nearly 700 students and their parents gathered at Tulsa Community College to learn more about Tulsa Achieves.

It's a program that covers up to 100 percent of tuition and fees for students who live in Tulsa County.

Students must also have at least a 2.0 GPA and have completed their FAFSA forms.

"So many experiences with families who said you know we never talked about going to college because it wasn't an option for us but now that Tulsa achieves is around it's something families are talking about around their dinner table," said Director of Tulsa Achieves, Tim Fernandez. 

The application process for Tulsa Achieves will run through August.

You can find information on how to apply here

