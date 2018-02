Tulsa firefighters have confirmed Osage Casino was evacuated due to a chemical spill involving ammonia and bleach.

Firefighters say EMSA checked out nine people; they’ve all been released. They say four others, who are expected to be ok, either drove themselves to urgent care or the hospital.

Firefighters believe the employee who mixed the ammonia and bleach did so on accident with no malicious intent.

The evacuation ended when hazmat crews knew what was going on.

Officials say people are gambling and things are back to normal for the day.