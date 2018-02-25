Latest Flood-Related Road Closures Across Green Country

ODOT has released updates regarding flood-related road closures across Green Country.

CHEROKEE COUNTY

SH-10 is OPEN from US-412 in Little Kansas to US-62 east of Tahlequah in the Hanging Rock area.

SH-80 is CLOSED from SH-51 near Hulbert at the Ft. Gibson Wildwood Recreation area south to SH-251A.

LEFLORE COUNTY

US-270 is CLOSED between Heavener and Wister.

PITTSBURG COUNTY

SH-31 west is CLOSED from US-270/Industrial Park west of McAlester to SH-31A south of Stuart.

SH-63 is CLOSED from Haileyville to Kiowa due to flooding.

