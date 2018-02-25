Tulsa Firefighters Rescue Goats From House Fire

Three goats are safe after a fire broke out inside the Tulsa home they were inside.

On Tuesday, February 20th, the Tulsa Fire Department posted on its Facebook page, firefighters were called out to a house fire. As crews knocked down the flames, they heard screaming coming from somewhere inside the house.

When firefighters got to the three goats, they carried them to safety and began treating them for burns.

The goats were taken to a local vet. They are expected to make a full recovery.