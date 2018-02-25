Oklahoma Teens Plan March To Stop School Shootings

A group of Oklahoma teens is joining a national movement to stop school shootings.

The event is part of the March for Our Lives, a national movement sparked by the shooting in Florida.

They'll gather at the state capitol on March 24th to ask legislators for solutions to protect students from school shootings.

"We're demanding action through the March for Our Lives for our leaders to step up and protect students because that hasn't happened in the past and we don't want any more kids to die," said Doran Walter who is helping organize the march.

Right now, the group is using social media to garner momentum for the event all while applying for permits and planning speakers.