Seat Belt Enforcement Emphasis This Week Across Tulsa County

Starting Monday, Tulsa County deputies will be making sure young drivers are buckling up.

It's part of a statewide campaign by the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.

The initiative runs through March 9th.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says 38 teens lost their lives on Oklahoma roads in 2016. More than half of those teens were not wearing their seat belts.

The sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page, it will be targeting areas around Tulsa County high schools, both before and after school.

If you get pulled over, citations will cost $20.