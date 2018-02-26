Tulsa Curling Club Gets Bounce From U.S. Men's Curling Gold Meda - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Curling Club Gets Bounce From U.S. Men's Curling Gold Medal

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa's curling club held an open house Saturday.
Photo from a previous event courtesy Tulsa Curling Club.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Did you know Tulsa has a curling club? Apparently quite a few people have heard the news. The club is getting a big bounce from the U.S. Men's curling team's gold medal, according to the club's social media pages.

Club organizers held an open house Saturday, February 24, and say they were expecting a small crowd. Instead, the stands were full at the Oiler Ice Center at 64th and Mingo. 

2/24/2018 Related Story: American Men Win Olympic Curling Gold, Beat Sweden 10-7

Around 400 people got the chance to get on the ice at the hour-long open house. 

They even got a shout out on Twitter from Olympian Tyler George.

Winter League Play starts March 3rd for people with curling experience. The club has three instructional leagues, but they are full. Watch their Facebook page for any new events.

Tulsa Curling Club website

