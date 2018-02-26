Tulsa Curling Club Gets Bounce From U.S. Men's Curling Gold Medal

Did you know Tulsa has a curling club? Apparently quite a few people have heard the news. The club is getting a big bounce from the U.S. Men's curling team's gold medal, according to the club's social media pages.

Club organizers held an open house Saturday, February 24, and say they were expecting a small crowd. Instead, the stands were full at the Oiler Ice Center at 64th and Mingo.

Around 400 people got the chance to get on the ice at the hour-long open house.

They even got a shout out on Twitter from Olympian Tyler George.

This is incredible. I mean it when I say THIS is the reason we wanted so badly to get on the podium at the Games. It means everything to see this. Thanks for sharing, Tulsa. You need anything from us, let me know. — Tyler George (@tgeorge1323) February 26, 2018

Winter League Play starts March 3rd for people with curling experience. The club has three instructional leagues, but they are full. Watch their Facebook page for any new events.

