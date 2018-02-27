OG&E And PSO Crews Restoring Power To Puerto Rico

Some Oklahomans' are making progress restoring power to Puerto Rico, five months after Hurricane Maria left most of the island in the dark.

On Monday, students at Esculent elemental Luis Felipe Rodrigues school cheered as crews from OG&E turned their back on.

Students at Esculent elemental Luis Felipe Rodrigues school in Puerto Rico cheer and celebrate as #BigOrange restores power after 5 months. #PoweringPR #IluminandoPR https://t.co/9Es4lAPsSM — OG&E (@OGandE) February 27, 2018

PSO employees are also on the island, helping get the power back on