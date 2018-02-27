Sand Springs Man Accused Of Lewd Acts To A Child

A Sand Springs man is in jail Tuesday after police say he admitted to touching an underage female inappropriately.

Robert Owen Umphrey was booked on a felony complaint of lewd acts to a child under 16.

Sand Springs police said Umphrey, 35, said he touched the "privates" of a 15-year-old girl he knows.

The arrest and booking report states Umphrey and the teen were watching television, and the girl woke up to find the 35-year-old man touching her. She got up and left then later told a school counselor what happened, police said.

Umphrey is being held on a $50,000 bond.