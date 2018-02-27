BAPD Seeking Help Identifying Suspect Using Stolen Credit/Debit Card

The Broken Arrow Police Department needs help identifying a suspect wanted for using a stolen credit or debit card.

The card was stolen from inside a vehicle in the 3600 block of West Dallas Street on February 4, 2018.

Anyone able to identify the suspect in the picture is asked to contact Detective Soergel at 918-451-8200 ext. 8784 or at isoergel@brokenarrowok.gov.