VIDEO: Woman Pepper Sprays Tulsa Business Owner, Steals Money

Cameras captured a thief pepper spray a business owner and grab cash right off the counter.

The family who owns the business at 31st and 129th said it’s not about the money, it’s about her getting caught.

They said the woman walked into Rodriguez Fashion like she knew the place and knew exactly what she was about to do.

The video appears to show a young woman pepper spraying the business owner in the face and running off with thousands of dollars last Wednesday.

"I didn't really want to look at the video because I felt like I was going to get angry, but I know I had to do it. And every time I see it, it ticks me off just a little bit more," said the owner’s son, Adrian Urquiza.

Urquiza shared the video on Facebook, which has been seen by many.

The shop sells boots and hats but also does check and money transfers - Urquiza said that's what the woman pretended to want to do.

"The door was locked when that person came in and my dad decided to go open it because he's old school and he believes no one's out to harm him," Urquiza said.

The video shows the woman walk into the store, see the cameras then she tries to shield her face.

Urquiza said his dad looked at her check and told her it was bogus, which is when she hit him with the pepper spray, grabbed the cash and ran.

This isn't the first time the business has been robbed, which is why Urquiza has eight different security cameras in the small shop.

"You would think you would get used to it, but you don't. It's just something that makes you angry every time you think about it," he said.

He said he wants this woman and her getaway driver caught so they can't do something like this again.

Tulsa Police said they're looking at the video and want anyone who recognizes the woman to give them a call.

In the meantime, Urquiza said they'll be renovating and upgrading the shop with better security features.