RCSO Issues Warning To Parents About Internet Safety

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office has a warning for parents about the dangers of social media.

They say it's more important than ever to keep kids safe online.

Whether we’re talking about Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook or any other social media platform, Monday night’s presentation was all about keeping people safe.

Clint Stapleton is a seventh grader in Oologah-Talala Public Schools. At just 12 years old, he's already on Facebook.

"There's a lot of bad stuff on the internet and you can run into anything,” said Stapleton. “It’s a pretty crazy place.”

Stapleton and the rest of his family attended to hear Rogers County Reserve Deputy and IT Director Nathan Parks talk about social media safety.

"Parents have to talk to their kids,” said Parks. “They have to be involved in their lives. They have to teach their children that there are real risk and real dangers.”

Parks says he wants students to also know that once something is put on social media or online, there is always a digital footprint, whether it be a real or fake threat, stalking, bullying or someone posting as someone else.

"Law enforcement cannot, we cannot lightly look at threats on social media at all we have to be diligent,” said Parks.

Parks also says he wants parents to be involved in their children's lives and in their online lives.

"I'm hoping to learn the do's and the do not's of social media because a lot of kids aren't informed about what's really on the internet,” said Stapleton.

Parks added, “We have to team up with parents, students, children we have to team up with the administration with law enforcement leadership. We have to talk.”