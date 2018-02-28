Four UPS Drivers In Eastern Oklahoma Inducted Into Its 'Circle Of Honor'

UPS says 11 of its delivery drivers in Oklahoma are among 1,582 newly inducted into the company's worldwide Circle of Honor.

That is an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.

Four of those drivers work in eastern Oklahoma:

Norman Blalock - Tulsa

Charles Calvin - Muskogee

Jim Sanders - Tulsa

Stanley White - Tulsa

Oklahoma boasts 144 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 3,618 years of accident-free driving.

There are 1,010 total full-time UPS drivers in Oklahoma.

The company says its 127,000 small package drivers across the U.S. are among the safest on the roads, logging more than 3 billion miles a year and delivering nearly 5 billion packages annually.