Man Tries, But Fails To Stop Tulsa Car Thief

Police are looking for a man who stole a Tulsa man's car early Wednesday.

The theft happened in the 6100 block of East 4th Terrace just before 5 a.m. Police say a man heard his dogs barking and went outside to investigate. That is when he saw a man inside his red 2004 Chevy Malibu parked in the driveway trying to to steal it.

They say the victim jumped behind the car, but the robber threatened to run him over and shoot him if he didn't get out of the way.

After stepping out of the way, the robber drove off.

Police say the victim was not injured.