Bristow Minister Killed In Icy Crash To Be Laid To Rest

CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Bristow minister will be laid to rest Wednesday after he was killed in a crash on an icy highway near Bristow last week.

Richard Fixico's funeral will be held at the Prairie Spring Baptist Church near Okemah on Wednesday at 2 p.m. 

Fixico left an impact on his community through his role as a minister for a Muscogee (Creek) Nation church.

Those who knew Fixico will remember him for how he lived, with his sense of humor and a strong faith in God.

As an elder minister for a small church in Okfuskee County, Richard Fixico left an impression on everyone around him. 

He was 71 years old.

